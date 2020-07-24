LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.11 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.59
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.09 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.06 8.63
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.86 8.34
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.95 8.36
 Gavilon/Creston 3.02 8.65
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.03 8.54
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.98 8.50
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.16 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.89 8.47
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 8.51
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.30 8.89
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.06 - 3.11 8.65 - 8.69
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.03 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.04 8.39
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.16 8.61
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.98 8.39
 United Farmers/Creston 3.02 8.39
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.05 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.94 8.40