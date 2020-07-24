|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.11
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.59
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.06
|8.63
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.86
|8.34
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.95
|8.36
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.02
|8.65
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.03
|8.54
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.98
|8.50
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.16
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.89
|8.47
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.91
|8.51
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.30
|8.89
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.06 - 3.11
|8.65 - 8.69
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.04
|8.39
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.16
|8.61
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.98
|8.39
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.02
|8.39
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.05
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.94
|8.40
