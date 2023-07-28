|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.28
|13.69
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.81
|5.10
|14.02
|13.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.91
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.71
|5.10
|13.88
|13.20
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.91
|5.42
|14.12
|13.50
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.81
|5.16
|13.83
|13.22
|United Farmers Creston
|5.86
|5.11
|13.63
|13.22
|United Farmers Essex
|5.76
|5.11
|13.78
|13.22
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.77
|5.48
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.76
|4.95
|13.83
|13.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.91
|4.95
|13.83
|13.10
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.76
|4.98
|13.88
|13.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.91
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.71
|4.95
|13.91
|13.18
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.86
|5.05
|14.03
|13.35
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.83
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.99
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.86
|5.20
|13.67
|13.12
Cash Grain Bids Friday, July 28th
Morgan Martin
