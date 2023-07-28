LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXXXXX14.2813.69
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.815.1014.0213.32
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.915.41XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.715.1013.8813.20
Kansas City/Bartlett5.915.4214.1213.50
United Farmers Red Oak5.815.1613.8313.22
United Farmers Creston 5.865.1113.6313.22
United Farmers Essex 5.765.1113.7813.22
Golden Triangle Craig5.775.48XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.764.9513.8313.13
Gavilon/Creston5.914.9513.8313.10
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.764.9813.8813.13
Green Plains Shenandoah5.915.25XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.714.9513.9113.18
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.865.0514.0313.35
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.835.46XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.995.12XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.865.2013.6713.12

