LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.52 12.77 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.42 4.74 14.33 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.47 4.90 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.42 4.70 14.18 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.52 4.65 14.28 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.42 4.65 14.13 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.39 4.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.42 4.60 14.28 12.48 
Gavilon/Creston5.57 4.63 14.43 12.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.42 4.65 14.33 12.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.52 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.40 4.49 13.87 12.67 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.42 4.65 14.18 12.63 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.52 4.75 14.43 12.76 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.53 4.90 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.72 4.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.27 4.74 14.13 12.48 

