|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.52
|12.77
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.42
|4.74
|14.33
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.47
|4.90
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.42
|4.70
|14.18
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.52
|4.65
|14.28
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.42
|4.65
|14.13
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.39
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.42
|4.60
|14.28
|12.48
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.57
|4.63
|14.43
|12.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.42
|4.65
|14.33
|12.58
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.52
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.40
|4.49
|13.87
|12.67
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.42
|4.65
|14.18
|12.63
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.52
|4.75
|14.43
|12.76
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.53
|4.90
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.72
|4.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.27
|4.74
|14.13
|12.48
Cash Grain Bids Friday, July 7, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Oak man booked on multiple charges
- Dallas Wheatley, 29, of Adair, Iowa
- Creston man booked for assault
- Villisca man booked on Mills County theft warrant
- Fremont County authorities searching for wanted man
- Fire reported in Red Oak Tuesday morning, investigation underway
- Richard Mowery, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
- KMAland Softball (7/5): 15 area teams move to regional semifinal round
- Creston collision injures 2
- Bendorf hoping to bring fun style to Harlan wrestling
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10