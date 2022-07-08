LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.48 6.09 15.66 13.76 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.73 6.27 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.38 6.12 15.27 13.54 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.83 5.54 15.83 12.51 
United Farmers Red Oak7.33 5.93 15.13 13.39 
United Farmers Creston 7.365.90 15.03 13.34 
United Farmers Essex 7.23 5.89 15.03 13.34 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.32 6.28 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.356.01 15.23 13.36 
Gavilon/Creston7.33 6.04 15.03 13.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.385.89 15.33 13.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.43 6.09 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/an/an/an/a 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.395.29 15.00 11.94 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.56 5.64 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.4713.81
Poet Energy, Corning7.43 5.97 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.335.89 n/an/a 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.135.66 15.2313.19
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.015.14 14.83 11.84

