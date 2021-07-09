|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.06
|4.89
|14.49
|12.89
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.13
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.95
|4.85
|XXX
|12.69
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.14
|4.99
|14.34
|13.04
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.10
|4.80
|13.94
|12.69
|United Farmers Creston
|6.10
|4.77
|13.94
|12.64
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.09
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.00
|4.87
|14.19
|12.69
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.10
|4.87
|14.04
|12.64
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.05
|4.89
|14.19
|12.74
|Green Plains Essex
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.05
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.98
|4.67
|14.11
|12.69
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.25
|5.10
|14.04
|13.29
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.08
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.37
|4.94
|13.08
|13.04
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.39
|12.89
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.09
|4.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.04
|4.90
|13.99
|12.74
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.77
|4.64
|13.90
|12.57
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.95
|4.86
|14.01
|12.69
Cash Grain Bids Friday, July 9,2021
Morgan Martin
