LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett   6.064.89 14.49 12.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  6.135.12 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 5.954.85 XXX12.69
Kansas City/Bartlett 6.144.9914.3413.04 
United Farmers Red Oak 6.104.80 13.9412.69
United Farmers Creston  6.104.7713.94 12.64 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 6.095.17XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah 6.004.8714.1912.69
Gavilon/Creston 6.104.87 14.0412.64 
Gavilon/Nebraska City 6.05 4.8914.1912.74
Green Plains Essex XXXXXXXXXXXX
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  XXXXXXXXXXXX
Green Plains Shenandoah 6.054.94 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 5.984.6714.11 12.69
Cargill/Council Bluffs 6.255.10 14.04 13.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs 6.085.09XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 5.374.9413.0813.04
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.3912.89 
Poet Energy, Corning6.09 4.87XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.04 4.9013.99 12.74 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.77 4.6413.90 12.57 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.95 4.86 14.01 12.69

