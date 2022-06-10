|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.10
|7.03
|17.11
|15.43
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.18
|7.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|8.01
|7.05
|16.90
|15.09
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.26
|6.28
|17.35
|13.74
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.86
|6.86
|16.80
|14.94
|United Farmers Creston
|7.98
|6.87
|16.52
|14.91
|United Farmers Essex
|7.75
|6.85
|16.71
|14.91
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.01
|7.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.98
|6.95
|16.72
|15.04
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.98
|6.64
|16.57
|15.19
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.99
|6.86
|16.97
|15.18
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.09
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.73
|7.26
|17.45
|15.70
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.73
|17.69
|6.69
|15.64
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.13
|6.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.12
|13.76
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.95
|6.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.96
|6.84
|16.70
|14.96
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.76
|6.63
|16.60
|14.94
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.83
|6.78
|16.79
|14.98
Cash Grain Bids Friday, June 10th
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri woman arrested in Sidney
- Suspects booked following Council Bluffs pursuit
- Questions still unanswered in 20-year-old murder of former Fremont County minister
- Shambaugh woman booked on Mills County warrant
- Blockton man arrested on active warrants
- Maher wins Page County supervisors race...maybe
- Mills County suspect booked on sex assault
- Pastor Fred W. Bryson, 71 of Shenandoah
- Montgomery County auditor expected to resign
- Donna L. Yost, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
Anniversaries
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 12