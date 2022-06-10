LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.107.0317.1115.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.18 7.19 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.017.0516.9015.09
Kansas City/Bartlett8.266.2817.3513.74 
United Farmers Red Oak7.866.8616.80 14.94 
United Farmers Creston 7.986.8716.5214.91
United Farmers Essex 7.756.8516.7114.91 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.017.21XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.986.9516.7215.04 
Gavilon/Creston7.986.6416.57 15.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.996.8616.9715.18  
Green Plains Shenandoah8.09 7.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.737.26 17.4515.70 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.73 17.69 6.69 15.64 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.136.18 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.1213.76 
Poet Energy, Corning7.956.89XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.966.8416.7014.96 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.766.63 16.6014.94 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.836.7816.7914.98

