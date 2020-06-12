|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.20
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.71
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|8.39
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.10
|8.16
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.03
|8.17
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.10
|8.56
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.13
|8.28
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.10
|8.21
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.17
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.90
|8.21
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.00
|8.21
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.18
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.40
|8.66
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.15 - 3.20
|8.39 - 8.41
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.17
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.10
|8.16
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.25
|8.46
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.06
|8.21
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.15
|8.26
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.14
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.96
|8.20
