LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.77 13.07 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.55 5.77 14.42 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.70 5.93 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.51 5.78 14.38 12.77 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.54 5.73 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.59 5.68 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.54 5.68 14.48 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.60 5.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.54 5.6314.38 12.77 
Gavilon/Creston6.59 5.68 14.63 12.77 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.54 5.68 14.43 12.92 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.69 5.93 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 5.52 14.32 12.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.41 5.68 14.48 12.82 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.49 5.78 14.63 13.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.69 5.93 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.64 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.59 5.77 14.42 12.72 

