LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.23 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.46
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.21 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.17 8.40
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.13 8.24
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.06 8.22
 Gavilon/Creston 3.15 8.57
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.16 8.36
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.13 8.29
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.18 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.93 8.26
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.03 8.26
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.21 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.44 8.71
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.16 - 3.21 8.37 - 8.43
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.17 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.14 8.21
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.27 8.51
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.09 8.27
 United Farmers/Creston 3.17 8.32
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.17 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.99 8.26