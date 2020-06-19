|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.23
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.46
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.21
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.17
|8.40
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.13
|8.24
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.06
|8.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.15
|8.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.16
|8.36
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.13
|8.29
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.18
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.93
|8.26
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.03
|8.26
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.21
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.44
|8.71
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.16 - 3.21
|8.37 - 8.43
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.17
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.14
|8.21
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.51
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.09
|8.27
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.17
|8.32
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.17
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.99
|8.26
