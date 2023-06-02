LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.47 11.48 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.61 5.21 13.27 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.63 5.36 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.54 5.21 13.1311.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.74 5.41 13.37 11.54 
United Farmers Red Oak6.49 5.16 13.23 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.59 5.11 13.23 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.49 5.11 13.18 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.59 5.41 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.39 n/a 13.33 13.18 
Gavilon/Creston6.54 5.11 13.53 11.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.55 n/a 13.33 11.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.59 5.36 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.96 n/a 11.33 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.59 5.11 13.35 11.29 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.62 5.21 13.47 11.49 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.74 5.36 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.60 5.21 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.49 n/a 13.12 11.14 

