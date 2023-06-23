LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.69 12.70 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.35 5.68 14.39 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.45 5.83 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.28 5.68 14.29 12.45 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.50 5.88 14.54 12.75 
United Farmers Red Oak6.35 5.63 14.39 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.40 5.58 14.29 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.35 5.58 14.29 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.32 5.88 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.30 n/a 14.34 12.40 
Gavilon/Creston6.30 5.58 14.44 12.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.35 n/a 14.34 12.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.45 5.83 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.24 5.43 14.29 12.60 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.35 5.58 14.39 12.55 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.44 5.68 14.49 12.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.47 5.83 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.40 5.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.25 5.68 14.29 12.40 

