|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.07
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.30
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.03
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.02
|8.29
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.98
|8.12
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.90
|8.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.99
|8.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.98
|8.19
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.96
|8.15
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.01
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.77
|8.15
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.87
|8.15
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.29
|8.55
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.02 - 3.07
|8.29 - 8.35
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.96
|8.05
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.17
|8.33
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.93
|8.15
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.00
|8.20
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.04
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.83
|7.99
