LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.07 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.30
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.03 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.02 8.29
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.98 8.12
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.90 8.06
 Gavilon/Creston 2.99 8.40
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.98 8.19
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.96 8.15
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.01 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.77 8.15
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.87 8.15
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.29 8.55
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.02 - 3.07 8.29 - 8.35
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.01 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.96 8.05
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.17 8.33
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.93 8.15
 United Farmers/Creston 3.00 8.20
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.04 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.83 7.99