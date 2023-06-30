LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.98 13.03 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 4.75 14.62 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.49 4.90 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 4.75 14.52 12.78 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.39 4.70 14.67 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.44 4.65 14.62 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.39 4.65 14.62 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.33 4.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.34 4.60 14.67 12.73 
Gavilon/Creston5.33 4.63 14.82 12.77 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.39 4.65 14.62 12.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.49 4.90 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.34 4.49 14.67 12.93 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.39 4.65 14.57 12.88 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.48 4.75 14.72 13.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.51 4.90 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.43 4.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.78 4.75 14.62 12.73 

