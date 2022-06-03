LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.576.7516.8915.06 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.626.92 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.47  6.7816.6414.83 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.776.0217.1913.70
United Farmers Red Oak7.276.5716.5414.68 
United Farmers Creston 7.30 6.5616.29 14.63 
United Farmers Essex 7.056.5516.4414.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.526.91 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7,286.5516.7514.65
Gavilon/Creston7.336.6316.29 14.88
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.436.5516.7814.77
Green Plains Shenandoah7.426.75XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.276.9616.97 15.31
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.306.4617.2915.36
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.576.89XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.8313.39
Poet Energy, Corning7.406.62XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.326.5616.4414.57
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.246.3516.2414.55
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.27XXX 16.46  XXX

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.