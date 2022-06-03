|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.57
|6.75
|16.89
|15.06
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.62
|6.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.47
|6.78
|16.64
|14.83
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.77
|6.02
|17.19
|13.70
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.27
|6.57
|16.54
|14.68
|United Farmers Creston
|7.30
|6.56
|16.29
|14.63
|United Farmers Essex
|7.05
|6.55
|16.44
|14.33
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.52
|6.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7,28
|6.55
|16.75
|14.65
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.33
|6.63
|16.29
|14.88
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.43
|6.55
|16.78
|14.77
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.42
|6.75
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.27
|6.96
|16.97
|15.31
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|6.46
|17.29
|15.36
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.57
|6.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.83
|13.39
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.40
|6.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.32
|6.56
|16.44
|14.57
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.24
|6.35
|16.24
|14.55
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.27
|XXX
|16.46
|XXX
Cash Grain Bids Friday, June 3rd
