LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.81 11.69 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.24 5.10 13.56 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.395.26 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.29 5.11 13.41 11.49 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.54 5.30 13.56 11.74 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 5.06 13.46 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.40 5.01 13.46 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.30 5.01 13.41 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.44 5.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 n/a 13.61 11.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.44 5.01 13.81 11.44 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.34 n/a 13.61 11.54 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.85 n/a 11.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.33 5.01 13.63 11.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.43 5.11 13.76 11.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.45 5.26 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.38 5.10 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.19 n/a 13.41 11.34 

