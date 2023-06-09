|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.81
|11.69
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.24
|5.10
|13.56
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.39
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.29
|5.11
|13.41
|11.49
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.54
|5.30
|13.56
|11.74
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.30
|5.06
|13.46
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.40
|5.01
|13.46
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.30
|5.01
|13.41
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.44
|5.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.25
|n/a
|13.61
|11.39
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.44
|5.01
|13.81
|11.44
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.34
|n/a
|13.61
|11.54
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.40
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|4.85
|n/a
|11.54
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.33
|5.01
|13.63
|11.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.43
|5.11
|13.76
|11.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.45
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.38
|5.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.19
|n/a
|13.41
|11.34
Cash Grain Bids Friday, June 9, 2023
Morgan Martin
