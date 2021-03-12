|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.30
|14.13
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.25
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.43
|14.23
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.20
|13.88
|United Farmers Creston
|5.19
|13.83
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.09
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.25
|13.85
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.22
|14.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.23
|13.95
|Green Plains Essex
|5.20
|13.83
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.15
|13.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.27
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.00
|13.60
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|14.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.21-5.26
|14.05-14.18
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.18
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.23
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.22
|13.83
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.97
|13.62
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.15
|13.80
Cash Grain Bids Friday, March 12, 2021
Morgan Martin
