LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.30 14.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.23 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.25 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.43 14.23 
United Farmers Red Oak5.20 13.88 
United Farmers Creston 5.19 13.83 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.09 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.25 13.85 
Gavilon/Creston5.2214.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.23 13.95 
Green Plains Essex5.20 13.83 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.15 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.00 13.60 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.39 14.13
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.21-5.26 14.05-14.18 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.18 
Poet Energy, Corning5.23 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.22 13.83 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.97 13.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.15 13.80 

