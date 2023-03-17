LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.91 12.83 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.59 5.41 14.81 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.64 5.48 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.54 n/a 14.65 12.59 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.54 5.36 14.64 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.54 5.31 14.37 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.54 5.36 14.59 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.69 5.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.49 n/a 14.62 12.44 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 5.31 14.47 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.60 n/a 14.77 12.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.74 5.46 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.05 5.16 14.61 12.53 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.57 5.26 14.69 12.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.60 5.37 14.75 12.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.72 5.51 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.59 5.41 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.54 n/a 14.56 12.53 

