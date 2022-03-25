LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.35 6.34 16.78 14.57 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.45 6.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.17 6.34 16.59 14.42 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.60 6.54 16.98 14.67 
United Farmers Red Oak7.20 6.19 16.49 14.17 
United Farmers Creston 7.15 6.16 16.24 14.12 
United Farmers Essex 7.13 6.19 16.44 14.12 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.07 6.32 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.94 6.19 16.35 14.08 
Gavilon/Creston7.14 XXX 16.30 14.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.14 6.31 16.60 14.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 6.39 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.99 6.04 16.37 14.18 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.36 6.43 16.44 14.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.35 6.39 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.83 14.61 
Poet Energy, Corning6.35 6.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.10 6.35 16.43 14.27 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.02 6.14 16.35 14.25 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.08 6.27 16.31 14.22 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.