|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.10
|12.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.92
|5.46
|15.00
|12.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.90
|5.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.86
|5.32
|14.81
|12.65
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.05
|5.69
|15.05
|13.00
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|5.44
|14.79
|12.70
|United Farmers Creston
|6.86
|5.39
|14.56
|12.65
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|5.44
|14.74
|12.65
|Golden Triangle Craig
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.79
|5.27
|14.91
|12.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.86
|5.37
|14.91
|15.06
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.90
|6.84
|14.96
|12.70
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.01
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.88
|5.32
|14.86
|12.65
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.90
|5.43
|15.01
|12.85
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|6.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|7.09
|5.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.80
|5.41
|14.45
|12.60
Cash Grain Bids Friday, March 31st
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents of Shenandoah Elementary student issue statement after weapon brought to school
- Hanna Marie Euchner, 23 of Tabor, IA
- MO 'Clean Slate' Bill Would Make 'Expungement' Automatic
- Creston woman arrested for assault
- SHS band director resigns
- Page County Sheriff's blotter
- Don Strough, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Mills County suspect booked on drug charges
- Wanda Updike, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Lorimor man booked on Union County warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
Anniversaries
-
Apr 1