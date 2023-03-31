LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.10 12.95
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.925.4615.0012.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.905.64 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.865.32 14.81 12.65 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.055.6915.0513.00 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 5.44 14.79 12.70 
United Farmers Creston 6.86 5.39 14.5612.65
United Farmers Essex 6.815.4414.74 12.65 
Golden Triangle Craig  XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.795.27 14.9112.50
Gavilon/Creston6.86 5.3714.91 15.06
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.90 6.84 14.9612.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.015.62XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX XXXXXX XXX 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.885.3214.86 12.65 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.905.43 15.01 12.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.276.01XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning7.09 5.91XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.80 5.41 14.4512.60

