LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.25 11.88 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.36 4.89 14.00 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.56 5.04 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.34 n/a 13.90 11.69 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.56 5.09 14.15 12.04 
United Farmers Red Oak6.41 4.84 13.95 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.46 4.79 13.80 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.41 4.79 13.90 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.39 5.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.31 n/a 14.00 11.59 
Gavilon/Creston6.41 4.79 14.00 11.64 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.41 n/a 14.08 11.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.51 5.04 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.26 4.63 13.90 11.73 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.38 4.79 13.94 11.69 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.51 4.88 14.20 11.89 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.61 5.04 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.58 4.89 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.46 n/a 13.95 11.54 

