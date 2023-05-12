|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.25
|11.88
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.36
|4.89
|14.00
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.56
|5.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.34
|n/a
|13.90
|11.69
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.56
|5.09
|14.15
|12.04
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.41
|4.84
|13.95
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.46
|4.79
|13.80
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.41
|4.79
|13.90
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.39
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.31
|n/a
|14.00
|11.59
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.41
|4.79
|14.00
|11.64
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.41
|n/a
|14.08
|11.74
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.51
|5.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.26
|4.63
|13.90
|11.73
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.38
|4.79
|13.94
|11.69
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.51
|4.88
|14.20
|11.89
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.61
|5.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.58
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.46
|n/a
|13.95
|11.54
Cash Grain Bids Friday, May 12, 2023
Morgan Martin
