LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.72 5.13 16.11 13.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.89 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.66 5.11 XXX13.41 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.94 5.25 16.24 13.76 
United Farmers Red Oak6.69 5.06 16.16 13.41 
United Farmers Creston 6.66 5.03 16.06 13.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.69 5.03 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.65 5.13 16.31 13.41 
Gavilon/Creston6.67 5.21 16.31 13.36 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.67 5.15 16.33 13.46 
Green Plains Essex6.54 5.03 16.13 13.26 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.49 4.88 16.16 13.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.74 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.00 5.23 16.00 13.41 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.43 5.42 15.86 14.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 5.21 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.98-7.19 XXX 15.94-16.44 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.36 13.60 
Poet Energy, Corning6.64 5.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.76 5.13 16.11 13.46 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.17 4.92 15.86 13.29 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.58 5.11 16.13 13.38 

