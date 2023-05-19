LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.42 11.40 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.06 4.80 13.12 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.03 n/a 13.07 11.21 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.10 4.75 13.12 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.18 4.70 12.97 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.10 4.70 13.07 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.12 5.00 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.05 n/a 13.17 11.11 
Gavilon/Creston6.10 4.70 13.17 11.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.10 4.70 13.25 11.26 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.30 4.95 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.94 4.54 13.07 11.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.14 4.70 13.11 11.21 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.23 4.80 13.37 11.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.30 4.95 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.19 4.80 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.14 n/a 

13.12 

11.05 

