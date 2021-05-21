LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 5.17 15.31 13.11 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.05 5.42 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.82 5.15 XXX13.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.10 5.29 15.51 13.36 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 5.10 15.46 13.01 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 5.07 15.36 12.96 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.99 5.16 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 5.17 15.61 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.87 5.25 15.41 12.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.84 5.19 15.66 13.06 
Green Plains Essex6.70 5.07 15.53 12.86 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.65 4.92 15.56 12.81 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.90 5.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.72 4.96 15.20 12.84 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.59 5.46 15.26 13.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.25 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.91-7.09 XXX 15.33-15.73 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.66 13.20 
Poet Energy, Corning6.79 5.16XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.99 5.16 15.41 13.05 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.33 4.96 15.06 12.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.78 5.15 15.38 12.98 

