|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.92
|5.17
|15.31
|13.11
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.05
|5.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.82
|5.15
|XXX
|13.01
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.10
|5.29
|15.51
|13.36
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.95
|5.10
|15.46
|13.01
|United Farmers Creston
|6.92
|5.07
|15.36
|12.96
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.99
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.80
|5.17
|15.61
|13.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.87
|5.25
|15.41
|12.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.84
|5.19
|15.66
|13.06
|Green Plains Essex
|6.70
|5.07
|15.53
|12.86
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.65
|4.92
|15.56
|12.81
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.90
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.72
|4.96
|15.20
|12.84
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.59
|5.46
|15.26
|13.60
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.05
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.91-7.09
|XXX
|15.33-15.73
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.66
|13.20
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.79
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.99
|5.16
|15.41
|13.05
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.33
|4.96
|15.06
|12.89
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.78
|5.15
|15.38
|12.98
Cash Grain Bids Friday, May 21, 2021
Morgan Martin
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this feature
