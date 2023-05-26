LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.62 11.54 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.56 5.14 13.37 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.67 5.30 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.52 n/a 13.37 11.35 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.59 5.10 13.27 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.67 5.05 13.17 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.59 5.05 13.22 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.59 5.34 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.55 n/a 13.32 11.25 
Gavilon/Creston6.50 5.05 13.32 11.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.57 n/a 13.47 11.40 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.79 5.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.44 4.89 13.37 11.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.63 5.05 13.33 11.35 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.67 5.15 13.57 11.55 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.74 5.30 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.62 5.14 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.57 n/a 13.32 11.19 

