|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.20
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.13
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.07
|8.08
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.05
|7.84
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.98
|7.89
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.01
|8.26
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.05
|7.96
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.05
|7.89
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.11
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.83
|7.90
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.96
|7.90
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.16
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.34
|8.46
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.08 - 3.20
|8.09 - 8.14
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.14
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.06
|7.86
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.19
|8.23
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.02
|7.94
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.11
|7.96
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.09
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|7.90
