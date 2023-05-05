LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.71 12.45 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.46 5.15 14.48 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.43 n/a14.42 12.25 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.63 5.35 14.61 12.60 
United Farmers Red Oak6.42 5.10 14.42 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.54 5.05 14.27 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.39 5.05 14.37 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.61 5.35 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.37 n/a 14.47 12.15 
Gavilon/Creston6.47 5.05 14.47 13.40 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.47 n/a 14.57 12.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.52 5.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.28 4.89 14.36 12.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.43 5.05 14.41 12.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.57 5.14 14.67 12.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.62 5.30 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.64 5.15 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.43 n/a 14.41 12.15 

