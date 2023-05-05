|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.71
|12.45
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.46
|5.15
|14.48
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.43
|n/a
|14.42
|12.25
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.63
|5.35
|14.61
|12.60
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.42
|5.10
|14.42
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.54
|5.05
|14.27
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.39
|5.05
|14.37
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.61
|5.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.37
|n/a
|14.47
|12.15
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.47
|5.05
|14.47
|13.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.47
|n/a
|14.57
|12.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.52
|5.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.28
|4.89
|14.36
|12.20
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.43
|5.05
|14.41
|12.25
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.57
|5.14
|14.67
|12.45
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.62
|5.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.64
|5.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.43
|n/a
|14.41
|12.15
Cash Grain Bids Friday, May 5, 2023
