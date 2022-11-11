LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 15.10 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.08  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 14.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.18 15.15 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 14.55 
United Farmers Creston 6.68 14.35 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 14.50 
Golden Triangle Craig6.88 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 14.42 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 14.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.88 14.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.53 14.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.71 14.55 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.08 14.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.08 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.05 
Poet Energy, Corning6.73 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.78 14.45 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.