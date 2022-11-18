LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.13 14.88 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.30  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.98 14.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.33 15.03 
United Farmers Red Oak6.89 14.43 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 14.18 
United Farmers Essex 6.89 14.38 
Golden Triangle Craig7.08 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 14.28 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 14.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.03 14.48 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.96 14.38 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.28 14.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.30 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.83 
Poet Energy, Corning7.03 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.94 14.28 

