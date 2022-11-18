|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.13
|14.88
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.98
|14.73
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.33
|15.03
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.89
|14.43
|United Farmers Creston
|6.96
|14.18
|United Farmers Essex
|6.89
|14.38
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.08
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.88
|14.28
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.98
|14.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.03
|14.48
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.62
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.96
|14.38
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.28
|14.53
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.83
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.94
|14.28
Cash Grain Bids Friday, November 18, 2022
