LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.19 14.87 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

7.26 

 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.9114.72 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 14.37 
United Farmers Creston 6.91 14.27 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 14.32 
Golden Triangle Craig7.11 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 14.32 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 14.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.06 14.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.26 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.81 14.21 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.90 14.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.23 14.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.24 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.07 
Poet Energy, Corning6.91 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.01 14.57 

