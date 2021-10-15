LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.96 5.31 11.88 12.12 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.16 5.37 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.03 5.18 11.78XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 5.47 12.1812.30 
United Farmers Red Oak4.98 5.12 11.73 11.90 
United Farmers Creston 4.96 5.10 11.58 11.85 
United Farmers Essex 4.98 5.12 11.68 11.85 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.86 5.24 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.99 XXX 11.69 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.025.17 11.64 11.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.07XXX 11.79 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.11 5.19 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.72XXX 11.58 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.14 5.35 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.06-5.21 XXX 11.82-11.86 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.97 12.10 
Poet Energy, Corning5.06 5.26 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.01 5.21 11.68 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.72 XXX 11.60  
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.97 4.97 11.67 11.67 

