Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.