LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.85 13.64 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.30 13.94 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 13.54 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 13.34 
United Farmers Essex 6.78 13.49 
Golden Triangle Craig6.70 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.75 13.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.82 13.44 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 13.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.20 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.59 13.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.80 13.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.10 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.06 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.93 
Poet Energy, Corning6.86 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.85 13.29 

