LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 13.75 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.04  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 13.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.79 13.66 
United Farmers Creston 6.97 13.61 
United Farmers Essex 6.79 13.66 
Golden Triangle Craig6.84 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.74 13.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.94 13.66 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 13.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.54 13.65 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.86 13.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.04 13.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.04 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.10 
Poet Energy, Corning6.89 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 13.40 

