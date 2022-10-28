LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.86 14.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.16  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 13.85 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.31 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak6.86 13.63 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 13.53 
United Farmers Essex 6.86 13.63 
Golden Triangle Craig6.99 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 13.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 13.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 13.80 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 13.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.88 13.68 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 13.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.25 
Poet Energy, Corning6.86 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.91 13.33 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.