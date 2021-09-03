LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.64 4.94 12.57 12.57 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.74 5.04 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.34 4.92 XXX12.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.24 5.09 XXX 12.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.59
4.9312.57
12.37
United Farmers Creston 5.46 4.94 12.32 12.32 
United Farmers Essex 5.59 4.93 12.57 12.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.64 4.84 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.59 4.94 12.57 12.32 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.99 XXX 12.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.49 4.96 12.62 12.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.90 5.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35XXX
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.76 5.04 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.85 XXX12.83 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.92 12.57 
Poet Energy, Corning5.095.06XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.49 4.99 12.57 12.42 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.14 4.69 12.37 12.20 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.60 4.94 12.58 12.34 

