LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.46 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.28
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.42 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.47 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.18 8.93
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.19 8.98
 Gavilon/Creston 3.23 8.98
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.26 9.03
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.20 8.93
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.13 9.03
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.16 8.93
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.48 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.53 9.30
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.22 - 3.39 9.11 - 9.26
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.34 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.31 9.08
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.36 9.13
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.19 9.00
 United Farmers/Creston 3.19 8.93
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.26 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.11 8.94

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.