LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 14.01 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.42  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.62 13.91 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 13.91 
United Farmers Creston 7.20 13.86 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 13.86 
Golden Triangle Craig6.77 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.82 13.81 
Gavilon/Creston6.62 13.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 14.26 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.22 13.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph  
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs  
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.25 
Poet Energy, Corning6.67 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.77 13.56 

