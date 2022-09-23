|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|14.01
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.42
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.62
|13.91
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.92
|13.91
|United Farmers Creston
|7.20
|13.86
|United Farmers Essex
|6.82
|13.86
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.77
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.82
|13.81
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.62
|13.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.02
|14.26
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.02
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.22
|13.61
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.25
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.77
|13.56
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Fri. Sept. 23, 2022
Morgan Martin
