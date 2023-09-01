|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|13.54
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.66
|13.74
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.20
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.67
|13.39
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.23
|14.04
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|5.01
|13.24
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.91
|13.24
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.86
|13.19
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.01
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.98
|4.48
|Viterra/Creston
|4.87
|13.18
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.97
|13.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.27
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.26
|13.09
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.91
|13.34
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.12
|13.44
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.12
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.01
|13.14
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Friday, September 1, 2023
Morgan Martin
