LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.54 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.66 13.74 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.20  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.67 13.39 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.23 14.04 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak5.01 13.24 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.91 13.24 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.86 13.19 
Golden Triangle Craig5.01 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.98 4.48 
Viterra/Creston4.87 13.18 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.97 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.26 13.09 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.91 13.34 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.12 13.44 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.12 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.01 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.01 13.14 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.