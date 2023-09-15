LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.05 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.51 12.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.61  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.61 12.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett4.76 12.85 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.56 12.70 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.56 12.70 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.56 12.70 
Golden Triangle Craig4.46 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.56 12.90 
Viterra/Creston4.46 12.91 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.71 12.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.86 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.21 12.80 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.51 12.75 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.76 12.98 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.72 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.51 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.51 12.70 

