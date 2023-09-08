LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.28 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.69 12.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.69 12.78 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.64 12.98 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.64 12.98 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.64 12.98 
Golden Triangle Craig4.79 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.64 13.13 
Viterra/Creston4.69 13.13 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.89 13.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.19 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.76 12.98 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.94 13.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.92 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.04 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.84 12.8 

