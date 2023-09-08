|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|13.28
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.69
|12.98
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.69
|12.78
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.64
|12.98
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.64
|12.98
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.64
|12.98
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.79
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.64
|13.13
|Viterra/Creston
|4.69
|13.13
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.89
|13.23
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.19
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.76
|12.98
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|4.94
|13.21
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.92
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.84
|12.8
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Friday, September 8, 2023
Morgan Martin
