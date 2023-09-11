LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.34 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.71 13.04 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.76  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.71 12.84 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.66 13.04 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.66 13.04 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.66 

13.04 

Golden Triangle Craig4.71 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.66 13.19 
Viterra/Creston4.56 13.19 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.86 13.29 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.77 13.04 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.90 13.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.90 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.81 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.61 12.94 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.