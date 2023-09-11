|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|13.34
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.71
|13.04
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.76
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.71
|12.84
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.66
|13.04
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.66
|13.04
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.66
13.04
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.71
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.66
|13.19
|Viterra/Creston
|4.56
|13.19
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.86
|13.29
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.11
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.77
|13.04
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|4.90
|13.27
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.90
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|4.81
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.61
|12.94
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Monday, September 11, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Seger V. Mace, 18 of Coin
- KMAland high schools score in U.S News rankings
- 2 charged with stealing from self-checkout lane at Red Oak Hy-Vee
- Fremont County drug bust nets 3 arrests
- Clarinda schools cope with student's death
- No injuries reported in Mills County school bus accident
- Braddyville man booked on drug charges in Fremont County
- Creston man booked on multiple charges
- Lynda J. Taylor, 56, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
Anniversaries
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 13