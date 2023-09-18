|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|12.81
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.46
|12.57
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.57
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.47
|12.37
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.39
|12.52
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.36
|12.52
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.36
|12.52
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.41
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.42
|12.47
|Viterra/Creston
|4.42
|12.68
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.52
|12.67
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.72
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.16
|12.56
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.46
|12.51
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|4.69
|12.74
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.66
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|4.49
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.46
|12.47
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Monday, September 18, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- World's largest food program is in 'desperate situation' and running out of money as quickly as October
- Week 4 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Stanton man hurt in Montgomery County tractor accident
- Fremont County reports major arrests
- Fremont County youth injured in fireworks incident
- Hamburg woman booked for attempted murder
- Raquel A. Ojeda-Powell, 33, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Montgomery County meth investigations yield numerous arrests
- Red Oak man charged with animal abuse
- Red Oak suspect booked on domestic assault
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
Anniversaries
-
Sep 18