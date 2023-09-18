LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 12.81 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.46 12.57 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.57  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.47 12.37 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.39 12.52 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.36 12.52 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.36 12.52 
Golden Triangle Craig4.41 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.42 12.47 
Viterra/Creston4.42 12.68 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.52 12.67 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.72 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.16 12.56 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.46 12.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.69 12.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.66 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.49 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.46 12.47 

