LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.25 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.65 13.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.66 12.81 
Kansas City/Bartlett4.80 13.05 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.60 12.90 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.60 12.90 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.60 12.90 
Golden Triangle Craig4.50 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.61 13.11 
Viterra/Creston4.51 13.11 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.76 13.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.91 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.25 13.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.55 12.95 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.85 13.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.81 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.55 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.55 12.90 

