|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|13.25
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.65
|13.00
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.66
|12.81
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.80
|13.05
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.60
|12.90
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.60
|12.90
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.60
|12.90
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.50
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.61
|13.11
|Viterra/Creston
|4.51
|13.11
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.76
|13.11
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.91
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.25
|13.00
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.55
|12.95
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|4.85
|13.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.81
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|4.55
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.55
|12.90
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Thursday, September 14, 2023
Morgan Martin
