LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.24 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.71 12.94 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.01 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 12.99 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.71 12.99 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.71 12.99 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.71 12.99 
Golden Triangle Craig4.81 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.71 13.10 
Viterra/Creston4.66 13.09 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.91 13.20 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.31 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.78 12.93 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.01 13.15 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.96 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.06 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.86 12.84 

