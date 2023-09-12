LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.11 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.6112.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.67 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett4.76 12.91 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.56 12.76 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.56 12.76 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.56 12.76 
Golden Triangle Craig4.56 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.57 12.97 
Viterra/Creston4.47 12.97 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.77 12.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.92XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.68 12.81 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.81 13.04 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.81 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.61 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.51 12.71 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.