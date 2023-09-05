LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.40 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.7113.65  
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.11 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.71 13.15
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.96 13.20 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.96 13.20 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.96 13.20 
Golden Triangle Craig4.98 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.86 13.15 
Viterra/Creston4.76 13.14 
Viterra/Nebraska City5.01 13.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.31 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.31 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.90 13.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.11 13.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.06 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.16 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.86 13.10 

