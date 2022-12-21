LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 15.26 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.88 15.06 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.24 15.26 
United Farmers Red Oak6.89 14.91 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 14.61 
United Farmers Essex 6.89 14.86 
Golden Triangle Craig7.07 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 14.81 
Gavilon/Creston6.72 14.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.95 15.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.77 14.81 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.90 14.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.17 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.26 
Poet Energy, Corning7.04 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.97 14.81 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.