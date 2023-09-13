LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.14 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.67 12.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.67 12.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett4.82 12.95 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.60 12.80 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.62 12.80 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.62 12.80 
Golden Triangle Craig4.52 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.62 13.00 
Viterra/Creston4.52 13.01 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.82 13.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.97 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.62 12.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs4.87 13.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.84 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.62 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.57 12.80 

