LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 13.51 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.71 13.11 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.01  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.71 13.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 13.16 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.96 13.31 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.96 13.31 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.96 13.31 
Golden Triangle Craig4.86 XXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.86 13.26 
Viterra/Creston4.66 13.24 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.96 13.41 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.31 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/an/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.78 13.31 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.01 13.46 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.96 XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.06 XXX
Scoular/Hancock4.86 13.21 

