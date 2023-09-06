|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|13.51
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.71
|13.11
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.01
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.71
|13.26
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.26
|13.16
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.96
|13.31
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.96
|13.31
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.96
|13.31
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.86
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.86
|13.26
|Viterra/Creston
|4.66
|13.24
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.96
|13.41
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.31
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.78
|13.31
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.01
|13.46
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.96
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.86
|13.21
Cash Grain Bids Harvest Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coin motorcyclist killed in NW Missouri crash
- Clarinda man arrested for sexual abuse, lascivious acts, indecent contact with a child
- Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Fire guts Red Oak funeral home
- ACLU demands Shenandoah Pride's inclusion in Essex parade
- Floats, and tractors, and bands...oh my!...in Essex
- KMAland Iowa 11-Player Football (9/1): Creston snags upset of Lewis Central
- Pro Farmer Releases Final U.S. Corn and Soybean Yield Predictions
- Creston man booked on multiple charges
- Corning man arrested in Montgomery County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
Anniversaries
-
Sep 8