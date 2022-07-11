|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.52
|6.15
|15.75
|13.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs N.
|7.77
|6.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.42
|6.17
|15.35
|13.62
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.87
|5.48
|15.90
|12.59
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.37
|5.98
|15.25
|13.47
|United Farmers Creston
|7.40
|5.95
|15.10
|13.42
|United Farmers Essex
|7.27
|5.94
|15.15
|13.42
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|n/a
n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.35
|6.02
|15.29
|13.42
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.35
|6.07
|15.09
|13.68
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.47
|5.94
|15.42
|13.55
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.47
|6.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.63
|5.49
|15.28
|12.21
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.65
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.55
|13.90
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.47
|6.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.37
|5.95
|15.05
|13.35
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.17
|5.71
|15.32
|13.27
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.25
|5.34
|15.11
|12.11
Cash Grain Bids July 11,2022 (copy)
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Oak suspect booked for assault
- Shenandoah man booked on warrant
- Shenandoah man booked on multiple warrants
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of SW Iowa until 10 p.m.
- IA Group: Landowner Rights Under Attack After Hog-Farm Ruling
- Ringgold County woman accused of insurance fraud
- Red Oak man booked for a revoked license
- Lake of Three Fires temporarily closed for swimming
- Mills County Sheriff's blotter
- Nodaway County accident injures 2
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
Anniversaries
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12