LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.526.15 15.75 13.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs N.7.776.30 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.42 6.17 15.35 13.62 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.87 5.48 15.90 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak7.37 5.98 15.25 13.47 
United Farmers Creston 7.405.95 15.10 13.42 
United Farmers Essex 7.27 5.94 15.15 13.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craign/a 

n/a 

XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.356.02 15.29 13.42 
Gavilon/Creston7.35 6.07 15.09 13.68 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.475.94 15.42 13.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.47 6.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/an/an/an/a 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.635.49 15.28 12.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.655.58 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.5513.90
Poet Energy, Corning7.47 6.00 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.375.95 15.0513.35 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.175.71 15.3213.27
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.255.34 15.11 12.11

