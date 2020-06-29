|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.32
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.14
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.98
|8.00
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.00
|8.09
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.00
|8.08
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.08
|8.42
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.08
|8.21
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.06
|8.17
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.10
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.86
|8.17
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.96
|8.17
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.14
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.38
|8.54
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.02-3.07
|8.29-8.35
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.10
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.09
|8.06
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.24
|8.34
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.03
|8.17
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.08
|8.22
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.13
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.92
|8.01
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shen drug bust leads to arrest
- Shen P-D makes three arrests
- Fireworks over fireworks erupt at Shen council meeting
- Mills County man arrested in domestic incident
- Villisca man faces felony forgery charges in Montgomery County
- 2 arrested in Red Oak traffic stop
- Reynolds extends COVID-19 proclamation 30 days
- Stephen Hall, Sr. & Mary Lou Hall of Essex, Iowa
- Ron Pederson, 65, Mound City, Missouri
- Adams County traffic stop results in 2 arrests
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 5