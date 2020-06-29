LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.16 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.32
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.14 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.98 8.00
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.00 8.09
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.00 8.08
 Gavilon/Creston 3.08 8.42
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.08 8.21
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.06 8.17
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.10 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.86 8.17
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.96 8.17
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.14 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.38 8.54
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.02-3.07 8.29-8.35
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.10 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.09 8.06
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.24 8.34
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.03 8.17
 United Farmers/Creston 3.08 8.22
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.13 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.92 8.01 